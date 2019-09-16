WHOAAAAAAAAAAAAT!!! This is awesome news. According to E! Taylor Swift is joining the voice as a Mega Mentor. I mean, if anyone can do that it’s her! She’s only the BIGGEST ARTIST in the WORLD!! She’ll help prepare them for the Knockout part of the competition. Looks like she’ll be on in late October. This also makes me think there’s something else on the horizon. Artists usually do stuff like this if they’re promoting something. What else does she have to promote out side of her new album “Lover”? Maybe we’ll find out!

