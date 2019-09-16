Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taylor Swift Is Joining ‘The Voice’

2010 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

WHOAAAAAAAAAAAAT!!! This is awesome news. According to E! Taylor Swift is joining the voice as a Mega Mentor. I mean, if anyone can do that it’s her! She’s only the BIGGEST ARTIST in the WORLD!! She’ll help prepare them for the Knockout part of the competition. Looks like she’ll be on in late October. This also makes me think there’s something else on the horizon. Artists usually do stuff like this if they’re promoting something. What else does she have to promote out side of her new album “Lover”? Maybe we’ll find out!

100.9 , album , blake , Dustin , gwen , John Legend , Lover , Mega Mentor , nbc , radionow 100.9 , Season 17 , taylor swift , The Voice

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 9 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close