Dustin's Indy 100
Dustin’s Indy 100: The Brickyard 400 [VIDEO]

Dustin Kross and Simon Pagenaud

Source: Emily Metheny / Radio One Digital

Thanks for following along with me on Dustin’s Indy 100. This was a ton of fun! I love the sound of the cars and feel out at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Got to go into the garages where all the cars are and even got to meet Simon Pagenaud (randomly), He’s the winner of the Indy 500 this year! Saw Florida Georgia Line drive off in golf carts and so much more!! Check it out…

 

Check back each week to stay caught up my new adventures for Dustin’s Indy 100! If you have any suggestions I should here in Indy, please let me know!

2019 , brickyard 400 , Dustin Kross , Dustin Kross and Simon Pagenaud at IMS ims , Formula One , french , indianapolis motor speedway , indy 500 winner , Indy Car , nascar , Racecar , racing , simon pagenaud

