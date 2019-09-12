Viral: Mom To Be Is Freaked Out By Her “Devil Baby” Ultrasound Picture

A fertility clinic in New Jersey was ordered by a judge to hand over a list of sperm donors after a white couple gave birth to an Asian baby which led to the couple getting a divorce. The former couple claim that they paid the clinic $500,000 in 2012. The man provided a sample of his sperm and the sperm was to be used to fertilize the woman’s eggs in November of that year. But after giving birth to a girl in July 2013, the couple’s “nightmare scenario” unfolded once they noticed that she was developing Asian features. DNA tests proved the man wasn’t the father of the girl. The couple eventually divorced and both are suing the clinic.

A teen girl in Anchorage who was disqualified from winning the state championship in swimming because a referee judged her swimsuit too revealing has now been declared the winner. The 17-year-old girl won the 100-meter freestyle race on Friday than the referee ruled she had committed a “uniform violation” because the ref saw “butt cheek touching butt cheek.” The school district appealed the decision and the state’s high school sports governing body reversed the decision saying “the official did not notify the coach prior to disqualifying the student.”

A 17-year-old mother-to-to was at her 24-week gender ultrasound and saw she was growing a “devil baby.” When the midwife rolled the doppler over her stomach a second time to give the teen one more look, the baby flashed a bizarre grin at her with wide open eyes. However, the midwife said the “demon” like face was perfectly normal and there was nothing to worry about.

Check out this creepy “Devil Baby” ultrasound pic.twitter.com/VdJjbDcZEC — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) September 12, 2019

A moving truck landed on top of a home in Canada, after the driver lost control of it. The large truck was seen on a dashcam going into a ditch, before hitting a power pole and going airborne. The truck came to a stop when it’s back end landed on the home’s roof. The driver was cited for careless driving. No one was home at the time and neither the driver nor his passenger were hurt.

Let’s Connect: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter |

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: