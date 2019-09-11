Suicide Prevention
You Are Not Alone! Mental Health Professionals Share Their Stories

Suicide Prevention Professionals

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. On Tuesday Sept. 10th Radio One Indiana held a 2 hour Stop The Music radio block in which all stations paused the music to discuss suicide prevention and mental health.

At times people may feel like they are alone in their battle with suicidal thoughts and mental illness, but you are not. David Berman is the Vice President of Development at Mental Health America of Indiana and he also has dealt with suicidal thoughts and depression. He spoke to us about why he decided to get involved in the campaign, what self care practices he enjoys, and how social media is affecting people’s mental health.

Alice Jordan-Miles is the Director of Behavioral Health and Family Studies Institute (BHFSI) at Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW). She too, has battled with depression and aims to help people of color break the stigma and get help.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the 24 hour suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Also visit our resource page for more information

