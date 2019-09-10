Suicide Prevention
HomeSuicide Prevention

Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Resources

Mother and daughter embracing while sitting at wellness center

Source: Maskot / Getty

Taking control of your mental health is important and sometimes may be a struggle. We are here to offer several resources to aid you on your mental health journey.

If you  or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts and needs help immediately, call the 24/hour suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or Text IN to 741741

Helpful Resource Apps:

Suicide Prevention Apps

Source: Community Health Network / Community Health Network

Helpful Resource Links:

https://psymed.info/suicidal-test

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/suicide-prevention/index.shtml

https://www.samhsa.gov/tribal-ttac/resources/suicide-prevention

https://www.sprc.org/

https://afsp.org/chapter/afsp-indiana/

https://www.sprc.org/states/indiana

https://afsp.org/find-support/resources/

https://www.take5tosavelives.org/

More Resources:

Calm App– The number one app for mindfulness and meditation. This app can help with anxiety, stress and sleep problems.

Headspace App– Headspace is meditation made simple. It will teach you the life-changing skills of meditation and mindfulness in just a few minutes a day.

Pacifica App– The app was designed for people with anxiety and depression. It features audio lessons and activities that help you to cope with stress and depression, and it sets daily challenges to help you tackle anxiety one day at a time and reach your long-term goals.

Get involved by taking a QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) training. QPR are three steps anyone can learn to help prevent suicide. Just like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save lives. Click here to sign up for a training.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 8 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close