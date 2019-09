SNAILS is a Montreal-based producer and DJ who combine hip-hop rhythms, dirty bass lines and off-kilter sound design to make for amazing dance music.

SNAILS is coming to Indianapolis on December 4th to the Old National Centre along with JAYCEEOH and Hi I’m Ghost. Listen to Mallory all this week at 8:15PM to win tickets to the show!

