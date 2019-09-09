Joe's Need To Know News
Don’t Panic But There Is A Nationwide Shortage of White Claw

The CDC put out another urgent warning to Americans to stop vaping to avoid lund illness. Officials are reporting 450 possible vaping-related illnesses across 33 states. At least three people have died, and all three people are believed to have used e-cigarettes. CDC officials believe a chemical is responsible, but a single substance, product or device hasn’t been identified at this point. 

There is a nationwide shortage of the hard seltzer, White Claw. The company said they are working hard to increase the supply of the drink but it isn’t known when store shelves will be fully restocked. White Claw sales increased by almost 300 percent this summer compared to last year.  A study looked at which states were talking about White Claw the most this summer, and The top 10 are: Ohio, Missouri, Tennessee, Iowa, West Virginia, Delaware, Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana

Poor hygiene is the most annoying thing about working with others. Researchers surveyed workers and found 43% said poor hygiene including stinky armpits and bad breath was the “most annoying thing” about working with other people. A third of employees were bothered by colleagues who ignored emails, closely followed by those who left a communal kitchen in a mess.

Kevin Harvick Won the Brickyard 400, The Chargers beat the Colts in OT 30/24, Tonight the Texans are New Orleans to play the saints for MNF.

