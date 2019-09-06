National
HomeNational

We’re Facing a White Claw Nationwide Shortage

White Claw Hard Seltzer confirmed today to CNN that it’s facing a nationwide shortage in the United States. “We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand,” Sanjiv Gajiwala, White Claw’s senior vice president of marketing, told CNN Business. “White Claw has accelerated faster than anyone could have predicted.” Sales grew 283% to $327.7 million in July compared to that same time frame from 2018. It is unknown at this time when stock will return to normal. What did we even do in the dark ages before hard seltzers?! I don’t want to remember.

hard seltzer , White Claw , White Claw shortage

