VIRAL PICTURE: Florida Man Stores His Smart Car In The Kitchen To Avoid Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is once again a Category 3 storm with wind gusts at more than 110 mph after weakening earlier in the week. North and South Carolina residents had been bracing for a possible hit (late Wednesday) near Hilton Head, SC, and North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Forecasters warned, “Life-threatening storm surge with significant coastal flooding is expected along a large portion of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts of the United States during the next couple of days.”

Hurricane Dorian is causing bricks of cocaine to wash up on beaches in Florida. A bag containing 15 bricks of cocaine weighing a kilo each, washed ashore on Cocoa Beach on Florida. Then on Tuesday, about 15 miles south of Cocoa Beach, another brick of cocaine was found.

#Dorian’s drugs: police say more than a dozen bricks of #cocaine have washed up on two #Florida beaches, from waves churned up by #HurricaneDorian. Beachcombers have been told to be alert. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/wIFkIkEINj — Paul Kadak (@PaulKadak) September 5, 2019

A Florida man parked his Smart Car inside his kitchen to protect it from Hurricane Dorian. The man’s wife posted photos of the car parked inside their home on Facebook. She captioned the photos, “My husband was afraid his car might blow away and my car is in the garage.”The Category 2 storm hit the Bahamas and Florida and is now heading up the east coast.

Florida man parks his smart car inside his house so it won’t blow away in hurricane Dorian #joesneedtoknownews pic.twitter.com/YZk5euiRYL — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) September 5, 2019

Michigan became the first state to announce it will be barring the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. Some cities have been going in this direction, but this will be the first statewide ban. The ban won’t actually go into effect until the state health department issues new rules, which could take up to 30 days. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the health department recently determined youth vaping is a public health emergency. The flavored e-cigs are especially enticing and attract young people.

A teenager standing in front of a tree stump has an apple balanced on top. he pulls out a Samurai sword and takes a slice at the apple hoping to slice it in half. He missed the apple but hit the side off an inflatable swimming pool that’s right next to it.

before it happens you think "no way is it going to happen…" and then it happens pic.twitter.com/SUcpwnuBXk — Direct Action Bronson (@smarxist_) September 2, 2019

