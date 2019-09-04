Ariana Grande Files Lawsuit Against Forever 21!

Ariana Grande and her famous ponytail aren’t playing about Forever 21 allegedly using an Ari look-alike and now she’s suing the fashion retailer.

In court documents, Grande says the brand infringed on her trademark and she’s seeking $10 million in damages after they published “at least 30 unauthorized images and videos misappropriating [her] name, image, likeness, and music in order to create the false perception of her endorsement.”

She says the company and her team were originally in talks for an endorsement deal in 2018 but it fell through “because the amounts that Forever 21 offered to pay for the right to use [her] name and likeness were insufficient for an artist of her stature.” Instead, the “thank u next” singer claims that the brand used her image anyway and hired a model that bared a striking resemblance to make it appear as if Grande was indeed endorsing the campaign.

“Rather than pay for that right as the law requires, Defendants simply stole it by launching a misleading campaign across its website and social media platforms primarily in January and February 2019,” the complaint reads.

It goes on even further. She also claims that Forever 21 decided to re-enact scenes from her “7 Rings” video, use audio and social media captions from the song to promote the campaign and more. Worst of all (to some Ari stans), the model indeed borrows a few looks from Ari in the video complete with her signature ponytail.

Forever 21 has not responded to the lawsuit and is reportedly dealing with potential bankruptcy, though that maybe has nothing to do with Grande.

