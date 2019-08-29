Ed Sheeran Announces 18 Month Hiatus From Music

After officially completing the biggest tour of all-time, Ed Sheeran is taking a well needed and much-deserved break from music.

In his hometown of Ipswich, England for the final stop of the Divide tour on Monday, the hitmaker revealed the rather “bittersweet” news during a farewell address on stage.

“As you may or not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months,” he told the crowd. “It’s been a wild one.”

As we revealed on Tuesday, Sheeran’s jaunt around the world and then some has resulted in over 250+ shows and over $776 million in gross earnings from nine million tickets sold around the globe. What title used to belong to The Rolling Stones and U2 now belongs to Sheeran.

“I was told before I came on that now at the end of this tour I’ve played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever. It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years,” Sheeran continued.

“Thank you to everyone who has given me a chance,” the British singer-songwriter added. “This is my last song. I wrote this when I was 15 years old. See you in a few years time. Thank you.”

Even though he won’t be on the road anytime soon, it’s not entirely clear if Sheeran is peeling back from creating completely. After all, the guy did get married, star on an episode of Game of Thrones, release another album and more during the tour! Enjoy your break Ed!

