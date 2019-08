A man broke into a business in Toronto on Friday and all he stole was some food, But like all bad criminals he left one clue… a photocopy of his face. The cops now have this picture of his face and they’re trying to track him down.

Man breaks into a business, steals food and photocopies his face 😂 #dummyoftheday pic.twitter.com/GWqmKfhh7v — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) August 28, 2019

Let’s Connect: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter |

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: