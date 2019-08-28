Joe's Need To Know News
Popeyes is out of Chicken?! Soccer reporter get’s blasted in the face by a sprinkler – Joe’s Need To Know News 08/28/19

Popeye’s restaurants across the country are expected to run out of their new chicken sandwiches by the end of this week. The sandwiches were introduced on August 12th and the amount that have been sold has exceeded the companies expectations. The company said it’s working tirelessly to bring the sandwich back to customers.

 Millions of Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles have been recalled because a silicone spout can detach and pose a choking hazard for children, were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other brick-and-mortar stores nationwide, as well as online between April 2018 through June 2019. Contigo will supply a free replacement lid for faulty products, which have a black base and a black cover over the clear silicone spout.

A new survey found the average millennial still spends more on groceries than they do at restaurants. But it’s fairly close. $187 a month on groceries, and $139 a month at restaurants. 

Russian soccer reporter is dedicated to his reporting. While he’s doing a live interview the sprinklers come on but that doesn’t stop him.

