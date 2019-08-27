Entertainment News
Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour Of All-Time

Over the course of 250+ shows, Ed nearly amassed $1 BILLION in ticket sales

Yesterday UK Premiere

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The final numbers are in for Ed Sheeran‘s Divide Tour and they are staggering.

Over the course of an amazing 255 shows beginning on March 16, 2017 in Turin, Italy and wrapping on August 26, 2019 in Ipswich, England – the Divide Tour crossed six continents, sold 8.9 million tickets and grossed a record-setting $776.2 million. In other words, not only is it the highest-grossing tour of all-time but it broke the previous record by close to $40 million!

Sheeran’s two-year jaunt around the world bested U2’s The 360° Tour which lasted from 2009 until 2011. The Irish band performed 110 dates in stadiums across the globe and amassed $736.4 million, besting then previous record-holders The Rolling Stones by $175 million! The Stones’ A Bigger Bang Tour which lasted from 2005 to 2007 amassed $561 million during its run.

In total, Sheeran did 112 shows in Europe, grossing $419.7 million, 88 shows in North America which grossed $178.8 million, 18 shows in Australia grossing $82.6 million, 19 shows in Asia grossing $55.6 million, 14 shows in South America grossing $27.4 million and 4 shows in Africa grossing $12.1 million. That – is crazy!

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide Tour’ Is The Highest-Grossing Tour Of All-Time was originally published on radionowhouston.com

