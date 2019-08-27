Dummy of the Day
HomeDummy Of The Day

Woman steals stroller but leaves her kid behind – Dummy of The Day 08/27/19

Three women and their children went into a baby store in New Jersey last week and they had one thing in mind. A little Finger Finger Discounting. Two of the women distracted the employee while the other woman stole a stroller. Then they all left the store. This plan would have worked but they had to come back… For what you ask?  Well they left one of the kids behind. Two of the women were charged with shoplifting and conspiracy. The other woman is still on the loose.

 

