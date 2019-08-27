Joe’s Need To Know News 08/27/19

A school resource officer has been fired after she filmed a nude video of herself in an elementary school bathroom during work. Florida police said the woman removed her badge, uniform, and gun to make the video for her husband in December at Kissimmee Charter Academy. Police said the reason for the fired was because if a shooting had happened, she wouldn’t have been able to respond. She said she was on her break and locked the bathroom door, and doesn’t believe she should’ve been fired.

A judge has ruled on a landmark opioid lawsuit case, demanding that pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson give $572million to the state of Oklahoma in the first ever court ruling to hold a company responsible for the opioid crisis. The judges said the company was responsible for ‘ravaging’ the state of Oklahoma by misleading customers with its marketing and creating an opioid crisis that resulted in more than 6,000 deaths over nearly two decades.

Non-meat “meat” is coming is KFC. The chain is testing a vegan version of its fried chicken in an Atlanta restaurant starting today. KFC will be testing nuggets and wings. Burger King, White Castle, and Little Caesars offer plant-based ‘meat’ from Impossible Foods.

Season ticket holders of the Indianapolis Colts are now asking the team to refund their purchases after quarterback Andrew Luck shockingly announced his retirement on Saturday. There’s no word on whether the Colts will honor the request of ticket holders who want their money back. Jacksonville Jaguars long-snapper Matt Overton who played for the Colts for five seasons chimed in saying he would buy the tickets from those who want refunds. Overton said he plans to donate tickets to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

