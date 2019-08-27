Entertainment News
Lizzo Performs "Truth Hurts" And "Good As Hell" At The 2019 VMAs [VIDEO]

Lizzo performs on the Today Show

Lizzo made sure that her first-ever MTV Video Music Award performance would be a memorable one.

The Cuz I Love You singer brought a huge inflatable booty to the VMAs stage Monday with a high-energy mash-up performance of her smash single “Truth Hurts,” and “Good As Hell.” Want proof that overnight success doesn’t happen overnight? Both songs originally came out in 2016.

In the middle of her performance, Lizzo paused the show to make a point on body-positivity and the importance of loving who you are, always. “I’m tired of the bulls**t…It’s so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back. So I want to take the opportunity right now to just feel good as hell, because you deserve to feel good as hell!”

Go Lizzo! The Houston native is set to kick off the second leg of her Cuz I Love You Too tour on September 7. Just last week she revealed a “Truth Hurts” remix featuring DaBaby.

