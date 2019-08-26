KFC Testing Out A New Menu Item!

It seems that many fast food restaurant chains are trying to accommodate everyone, including vegetarians. The newest to join the in on adding more vegetarian friendly options to their menu is KFC.

It’s Kentucky Fried Chicken but it’s made with @BeyondMeat. It’s confusing, but it’s also delicious. Feast on these Kentucky Fried miracles tomorrow while they last at KFC in Atlanta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/lC5oYM1cmk — KFC (@kfc) August 26, 2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken announced they will be partnering with Beyond Meat to test out their new vegetarian chicken at one of its Atlanta locations. Atlanta residents will be able to try the new menu options on Tuesday (Aug. 27th) at Cobb Parkway restaurant near SunTrust Park. Visitors can try either plant based nuggets or boneless plant based chicken wings while supplies last.

The company says this test is part of KFC’s “continued commitment to understanding its consumers’ tastes and preferences.”

Let’s see if the plant based options will make their way to other places soon!