Report: Andrew Luck To Announce Retirement

NFL watchers and Colts fans might be in a bit of shock as it has been reported that the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback, Andrew Luck has decided to retire.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 29-year-old will make his retirement announcement on Sunday. Sources say he is mentally worn down and ready to walk away from the NFL.

Andrew Luck is 29 years old. And ready to move on from the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

Luck was drafted by the Colts in 2012 and lead the team to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons. However, in 2017 he suffered a shoulder injury and this year has been dealing with a leg injury during training camp and preseason.

We will update this story as more details become available.

