Here’s What Taylor Swift Wrote in Her Diary When She Was a Teenager

Not trying to be creepy but I would LOVE to read Taylor Swift’s diary! Lucky for all Swifties, Taylor shared 30 different diary entries included in her deluxe versions of her Lover album dating all the way back to when she was just 13 years old. Here’s some of what she writes about:
- Infamous Kanye West feud
- Meeting and working with Scott Borchetta
- Boys, relationships, and her first kiss
- Creating her Red album
- Momma Swift
- Becoming famous
- The anxiety of becoming a teenager
