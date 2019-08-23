VIDEO: Family regrets not getting rental insurance after Bison runs into car – Joe’s Need To Know News 08/23/19

Little Debbie Released a Ranking of All Their Products“Legends” tier: Oatmeal Crème Pies, Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy. “You see it, you want it” tier: Birthday Cakes, Turtle Brownies, Swiss Rolls, Glazed Donut Sticks, Mini Powdered Donuts. “Crowd pleasers” tier: Honey Buns, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Fancy Cakes, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Fruit Pies, Pecan Spinwheels. “For the enlightened few” tier: Boston Crème Rolls, Fig Bars, Banana Rolls, Orange Crème Cakes, Jelly Crème Pies , Raisin Crème Pies & Star Crunch.

Little Debbie is causing some controversy over these rankings. What do you think?#joesneedtoknownews pic.twitter.com/pJeP3q140Q — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) August 23, 2019

A family from New Hampshire was driving through Yellowstone National Park last week when a herd of bison ran past them on the road. And one of the bison rammed their rental car. It cracked the windshield, ripped the driver’s side mirror off and dented the hood. And they got the whole thing on video.

An Indiana woman broke up with her boyfriend by smashing his truck with an aluminum softball bat. The boyfriend called the police after watching the woman bash his vehicle. He also caught the woman telling him on video she knew “how to burn down a house.” The woman told police she reached the breaking point in the relationship and she hoped by demolishing his truck it would show him she wanted to break up. She then told the officers “YOLO” and laughed while getting arrested. She was charged with criminal mischief.

