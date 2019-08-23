Joe's Need To Know News
HomeJoe's Need To Know News

VIDEO: Family regrets not getting rental insurance after Bison runs into car – Joe’s Need To Know News 08/23/19

Little Debbie Released a Ranking of All Their Products“Legends” tier: Oatmeal Crème Pies, Christmas Tree Cakes, Nutty Buddy. “You see it, you want it” tier: Birthday Cakes, Turtle Brownies, Swiss Rolls, Glazed Donut Sticks, Mini Powdered Donuts. “Crowd pleasers” tier: Honey Buns, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, Fancy Cakes, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls,  Fruit Pies, Pecan Spinwheels. “For the enlightened few” tier: Boston Crème Rolls, Fig Bars, Banana Rolls, Orange Crème Cakes, Jelly Crème Pies , Raisin Crème Pies &  Star Crunch. 

A family from New Hampshire was driving through Yellowstone National Park last week when a herd of bison ran past them on the road. And one of the bison rammed their rental car. It cracked the windshield, ripped the driver’s side mirror off and dented the hood. And they got the whole thing on video.

An Indiana woman broke up with her boyfriend by smashing his truck with an aluminum softball bat. The boyfriend called the police after watching the woman bash his vehicle. He also caught the woman telling him on video she knew “how to burn down a house.” The woman told police she reached the breaking point in the relationship and she hoped by demolishing his truck it would show him she wanted to break up. She then told the officers “YOLO” and laughed while getting arrested. She was charged with criminal mischief.

Source: NYDailyNews

Let’s Connect: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | 

blog , joe , joepesh , Pesh , podcast , radionow , radionow100.9 , radionow92.1

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 8 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close