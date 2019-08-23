Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Here Are The Details On Travis Scott’s Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Astroworld Festival -- Travis Scott

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Travis Scott‘s next major move? A Netflix documentary.

The Houston rapper shared a vague image of him holding a group of VHS tapes with LOOK MOM I CAN FLY written on the spine and asked fans to meet him for a pop-up shop located on the city’s Northside.

Related: Travis Scott Filled Kylie Jenner’s Entire House With Roses For Her Birthday [PHOTOS]

In true blockbuster fashion, Scott took over a Movie Exchange and plastered his “LOOK MOM I CAN FLY” flyers, VHS boxes and more all over.

Related: Are Kylie Jenner &amp; Travis Scott Trying For Baby No. 2 And Marriage?

The documentary is set to relive the last year and change of Scott’s life from making the Astroworld album, the wild WIsh You Were Here tour, exclusive footage and most important (for some fans), a glimpse into Trav’s early days as a father with baby Stormi.

Fans not only lined up outside, they got a chance to get a free VHS box of the documentary as well as a tape, which may or MAY NOT actually contain the VHS. Why do we say that? Well, do you know anybody with a working VHS?

The leader of the Ragers himself showed up to not only sign autographs but also hang out with a few diehard fans who flocked to the Movie Exchange. Including some fans who actually got VHS players and candy to make it a real Blockbuster / Netflix and Chill kind of night!

Look Mom I Can Fly is reportedly hitting the streaming service on August 28th.

5 Times Travis Scott Looked Like A Character From ‘Game Of Thrones’

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Times Travis Scott Looked Like A Character From ‘Game Of Thrones’

Continue reading 5 Times Travis Scott Looked Like A Character From ‘Game Of Thrones’

5 Times Travis Scott Looked Like A Character From ‘Game Of Thrones’

[caption id="attachment_3125172" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Travis Scott is known to have a style all his own. Whether it’s high-end street flair or something a little more adventurous he is notorious for keeping heads turning. Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] From time to time the rapper can even be found in attire reminiscent of characters from the iconic HBO series Game of Thrones! See our favorite looks here:

Here Are The Details On Travis Scott’s Upcoming Netflix Documentary was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 8 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close