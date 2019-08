Who doesn’t love scratch-off tickets? How about a stack of them from the Hoosier Lottery. All week long, listen to Joe & The Radio Now Morning Show at 7:25AM for the artist of the day. Then, during the 5:00PM hour when Dustin plays a song by the artist, twice in row, call 317-239-1009 for your chance to win. It’s that easy!

