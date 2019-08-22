Dummy of the Day
HomeDummy Of The Day

Man Says Woman Attacked Him In The Style of “Stone Cold Steve Austin” – Dummy of The Day 08/22/19

A Florida man claims a woman attacked him in the style of wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The woman became angry after the man told her she drinks too much. She threw her phone at the victim, hitting him in the throat and then followed the man to the garage. One inside, he said the woman took two beer cans and proceeded to “Stone Cold Steve Austin my ass.” The man told the police he was forced to pin the woman to the ground until officers arrived. The woman has been charged with battery.

Let’s Connect: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | 

blog , joe , joepesh , Pesh , podcast , radionow , radionow100.9 , radionow92.1

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 8 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close