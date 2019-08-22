Man Says Woman Attacked Him In The Style of “Stone Cold Steve Austin” – Dummy of The Day 08/22/19

A Florida man claims a woman attacked him in the style of wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The woman became angry after the man told her she drinks too much. She threw her phone at the victim, hitting him in the throat and then followed the man to the garage. One inside, he said the woman took two beer cans and proceeded to “Stone Cold Steve Austin my ass.” The man told the police he was forced to pin the woman to the ground until officers arrived. The woman has been charged with battery.

