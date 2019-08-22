Joe's Need To Know News
Blood Test Can Now Predict When You'll Die! – Joe's Need To Know News 08/22/19

A Texas woman found a 3.72-carat yellow diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas last Friday after watching a how to find diamonds video on Youtube. Amanda and her group searched for around an hour at the park in Pike County, Ark., when she took a break. She looked over at her kid for a second, and “saw it mixed in with other rocks.” It turned out to be the largest yellow diamond found at the park since October 2013 and the largest diamond of any kind found since March 2017. 

A team of scientists in Germany just created a new blood test that is incredibly accurate at predicting when someone’s going to die. The test analyzes a person’s blood, looks for risk signs, and predicts whether the person is going to die in the next five to 10 years. And it’s 80% accurate, meaning that if it tells you you’ve got less than a decade left, it’s probably right. And the team isn’t done quote, “We see this as a foundation, we do not see this test as an endpoint.” Which means one day there could be a blood test that will be able to tell you how much longer you have to live. Would you want to know?

A woman in Florida says she and her best friend received quite a scare when a cable on a bungee-style slingshot ride shredded to strands, all without leaving the ground… and it was all caught on video. The woman and her friend were hanging out with two men at the amusement park.  She and her friend were going to get on the ride but decided not to at the last moment because she had a bad feeling about it. So the men decided to go on the ride instead and she videotaped it. As the ride operator pulls the trigger, the cable can be seen shredding into tendrils, the ride never leaving the ground. 

