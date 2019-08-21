Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Season 28 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast is.. Interesting

Dancing With the Stars is back on ABC for season 28 on September 16th and I’lll probably be watching considering how interesting this line-up of competing stars is. Check it out:

  • Lauren Alaina – Country singer and Season 10 runner-up on “American Idol”
  • Christie Brinkley – Former supermodel and actress
  • Ally Brooke – Pop singer and member of the girl group Fifth Harmony
  • Hannah Brown – The most recent star of “The Bachelorette”
  • Karamo Brown – Culture expert on the Netflix reality series “Queer Eye”
  • Kate Flannery – Actress and former star on “The Office”
  • Ray Lewis – NFL legend and sportscaster
  • Kel Mitchell – Actor and former Nickelodeon star who was one half of “Kenan and Kel”
  • Lamar Odom – Former NBA player, reality star and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband
  • James Van Der Beek – Actor and former star of “Dawson’s Creek”
  • Mary Wilson – Singer and former member of The Supremes
  • Sean Spicer – President Donald Trump’s former press secretary … (<— Like WTF random)

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 8 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close