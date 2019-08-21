Entertainment News
Chicago West Might Be The Most Fearless Baby Ever! [VIDEO]

Kim and Kanye West’s third child, Chicago West might be one of the youngest Kardashian babies, but her age is no indicator of her fearlessness.

The  one-year-old baby girl has proven that she is not scared of much. In a video posted to Kim’s Instagram on Wednesday, Chicago has a snake wrapped around her neck and at one point grabs the snake’s head and looks right into its eyes.

While some might find this dangerous, Kim praised her daughter in her caption saying, “My brave girl Chicago.”

My brave girl Chicago 🐍

Would you go face-to-face with a snake like young Chicago?

