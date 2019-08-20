Joe’s Need To Know News 08/20/19

Mom Saves 4-year Old With Help Of ‘Baby Shark’ Song.

The health benefits of an afternoon nap have always been encouraged, but excessive daytime napping may come with a red flag. Researchers say the trait could now be an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s. In a recent study, researchers found that the disease directly attacks parts of the brain responsible for keeping us awake. Scientists aren’t trying to alarm those who enjoy a regular snooze, but adults who develop a new pattern of daytime napping, particularly when their nighttime sleep doesn’t change, might want to pay attention. The study suggests that a shift to excessive daytime napping might be one of the earliest warnings signs of Alzheimer’s.

People who use emojis in texts have more sex and go on more dates. Researchers surveyed more than 5,000 single adults in the US. They found those who use emojis in text messages are more likely to have second dates, kiss their dates and have a higher number off sexual partners.

Researchers surveyed Americans about chores and found the average person spends about 690-hours a year on household chores. Washing dishes was the most hated followed by doing laundry, cleaning the bathroom, sweeping or vacuuming and cooking and grocery shopping.

Today is National Radio Day!

