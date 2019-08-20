Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Dethroned On Billboard Hot 100

Lil Nas X’s record-setting 19-week run on top of Billboard’s Hot 100 list has come to an end. “Old Town Road Remix” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus was finally dethroned by Billie Eilish’s smash record “Bad Guy” giving the artist her first no.1 on the chart. Her song finally claimed the top spot after spending nine-weeks at no.2 behind the viral song. Nas X dropped down to no.3 with Shawn Mendes track “Senorita’ featuring Camila Cabello.

Lil Nas X being the great sport he is congratulated Eilish in a Tweet saying “congratulations to Billie Eilish!! u deserve this!!”

congratulations to billie eilish!! u deserve this!! — nope (@LilNasX) August 19, 2019

Lil Nas X’s rise to the top of the Billboard charts was a fascinating one. “Old Town Road” initially landed in the no.1 spot back in April after it was removed from Hot Country chart. The song would go on to spend 17 consecutive weeks at no.1 dethroning Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s massive hit from 1995 “One Sweet Day.”

The song achieved diamond status back in July while holding the top spot on the chart. It is the first record to do so since Elton John’s “Candle In The Wind.” The numerous remixes featuring Yung Thug, Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus, and RM of K-Pop group BTS also helped give the record more legs.

Lil Nas X proved to the world he’s not just a one-hit-wonder as well with the release of his EP 7. The artist that literally came out of nowhere has put the world on notice grabbing the covers of notable publications such as Time and PAPER Magazine.

