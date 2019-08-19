Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Rock Ties The Knot With Long Time Girlfriend Lauren Hashian!

2016 MTV Movie Awards - Show

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Well ladies, it looks like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is officially off the market.

The 47-year-old actor and former WWE Superstar took to social media to share that he married his long time girlfriend, 34-year-old Lauren Hashian, this weekend. The two tied the knot with a private ceremony in Hawaii.

Johnson and Hashian have been together since 2007 and have two daughters together:Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1.

The Rock Explains What It Was Like To Kiss Zac Efron In ‘Baywatch’

Vin Diesel And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Have Kissed And Made Up

The Shirtless Evolution Of The Rock: From WWF Cutie To Superstar
