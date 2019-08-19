The Rock Ties The Knot With Long Time Girlfriend Lauren Hashian!

Well ladies, it looks like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is officially off the market.

The 47-year-old actor and former WWE Superstar took to social media to share that he married his long time girlfriend, 34-year-old Lauren Hashian, this weekend. The two tied the knot with a private ceremony in Hawaii.

Johnson and Hashian have been together since 2007 and have two daughters together:Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1.

