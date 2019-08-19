Dummy of The Day 08/19/19

A New Jersey woman set a man’s home on fire after accepting a 4 AM booty call only to discover he had fallen asleep. When the woman arrived at his home, she knocked at his front door but he didn’t answer. After he wouldn’t answer her texts, she went to a gas station where she bought a lighter, lighter fluid and matches. The woman returned and set a fire outside his front door, which spread and destroyed his home. The victim was able to get out of his home through a window. The woman was found shortly after the incident and was arrested. She was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault.

