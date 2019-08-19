Joe's Need To Know News
HomeJoe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News 08/19/19

Houston father lets daughter drive, ends up killing man and a dog

A Wisconsin family found a live frog in their store-bought salad

Alien Themed Brothel Opens Near Area 51

-The federal government hopes 988 will make the national crisis hotline easier to reach. They also hope it will reduce the number of suicides. Right now the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has a 10-digit number that people can call, 800-273-TALK. An FCC chairman intends to start the process to make 988 happen, but it’s expected to take months.

A 23 year old man cut his hair for the first time in 15 years in order to join the Army.

 

Let’s Connect: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | 

blog , joe , joepesh , joesneedtoknownews , news , Pesh , podcast , radionow , radionow100.9 , radionow92.1

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 8 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close