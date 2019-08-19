Joe’s Need To Know News 08/19/19

Houston father lets daughter drive, ends up killing man and a dog

A Wisconsin family found a live frog in their store-bought salad

Alien Themed Brothel Opens Near Area 51

-The federal government hopes 988 will make the national crisis hotline easier to reach. They also hope it will reduce the number of suicides. Right now the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has a 10-digit number that people can call, 800-273-TALK. An FCC chairman intends to start the process to make 988 happen, but it’s expected to take months.

A 23 year old man cut his hair for the first time in 15 years in order to join the Army.

New solider cuts his hair for the 1st time in 15 years to join the Army. He donated 150 inches of hair to locks of love # JoesNeedToKnowNews pic.twitter.com/ai5MF9mmOF — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) August 19, 2019

