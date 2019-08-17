WATCH: Billie Eilish “Bad Guy” Behind The Scenes

Bad Guy is one of the best videos to be released this year. Visually captivating, extremely entertaining, and not to mention just a straight up jam. The young anti-pop phenom released a vertical video that shows some of the behind the scenes from the video shoot. Billie is acting a dang fool and having a ton of fun and it’s guaranteed to make you love her even more. Also, whoever that guy is who didn’t break character while Eilish danced all around him and even on him deserves some kind of award lol …Check it out!

