New Music This Week

Miley Cyrus – Slide Away Remember the song, Malibu? This is Malibu part 2 and obviously this is about Liam and their recent split. I’ll be honest, I wasn’t a fan of Miley’s new music but this song is different. The lyrics are real and raw and really puts their relationship in perspective.

Taylor Swift – Lover While Miley is falling out of love, Taylor is falling deep into it. Taylor is the queen of love songs this generation. Seriously, she’s given us so many from Love Story to Delicate and now we have this gem, Lover! Please play this at my wedding. (It also kind of takes me back to Taylor’s country, early pop days)

Normani – Motivation This is a bop!!! I may even like the video more than the song itself. Normani is really stepping into her own with this one.

