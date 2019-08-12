Teen Choice Awards 2019: Monsta X Performs, BTS Wins Big & More [VIDEO]

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards aired last night on Fox and not only did BTS take home a few trophies, the #BTSArmy did as well! The K-Pop group took home the award for Best International Act as well as Best Tour and Best Collaboration for “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey. The Army took home the award for Choice Fandom and were more than happy with the honor!
Elsewhere on the night, Avengers: Endgame took home a bevy of awards, Taylor Swift was awarded the first-ever Icon Award and Monsta X stole the show with a buzzworthy performance you have to see! They even managed to pull it off with six members as opposed to their usual seven as member Kihyun had to rest after suffering a fractured rib.
See the full list of winners below!
Film:
Choice Action Movie:
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Endgame– WINNER
Bumblebee
Captain Marvel
Men in Black: International
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Choice Action Movie Actor:
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International
John Cena, Bumblebee
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame– WINNER
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Choice Action Movie Actress:
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame– WINNER
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Endgame
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie:
Aladdin– WINNER
Aquaman
Dark Phoenix
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Mary Poppins Returns
Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor:
James McAvoy, Dark Phoenix
Jason Momoa, Aquaman
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Mena Massoud, Aladdin
Will Smith, Aladdin– WINNER
Zachary Levi, Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress:
Amber Heard, Aquaman
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Keira Knightley, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Naomi Scott, Aladdin– WINNER
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Choice Drama Movie:
After– WINNER
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Drama Movie Actor:
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, After– WINNER
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Choice Drama Movie Actress:
Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough
Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart
Josephine Langford, After– WINNER
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Comedy Movie:
Crazy Rich Asians– WINNER
Instant Family
Isn’t It Romantic
Little
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Perfect Date
Choice Comedy Movie Actor:
Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Hart, Night School
Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
Mark Wahlberg, Instant Family
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date– WINNER
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Choice Comedy Movie Actress:
Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Laura Marano, The Perfect Date– WINNER
Marsai Martin, Little
Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
Tiffany Haddish, Night School
Choice Movie Villain:
Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame– WINNER
Jude Law, Captain Marvel
Mark Strong, Shazam!
Marwan Kenzari, Aladdin
Patrick Wilson, Aquaman
Choice Summer Movie:
Late Night
Murder Mystery
Spider-Man: Far From Home– WINNER
The Last Summer
Toy Story 4
Yesterday
Choice Summer Movie Actor:
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Charles Melton, The Sun Is Also a Star
Corey Fogelmanis, Ma
Himesh Patel, Yesterday
K.J. Apa, The Last Summer
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home– WINNER
Choice Summer Movie Actress:
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Maia Mitchell, The Last Summer
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Selena Gomez, The Dead Don’t Die
Yara Shahidi, The Sun Is Also a Star
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home– WINNER
Television:
Choice TV Villain:
Adam Scott, The Good Place
Cameron Monaghan, Gotham– WINNER
Jon Cryer, Supergirl
Luke Baines, Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter, The Flash
Sea Shimooka, Arrow
Choice Reality TV Show:
America’s Got Talent– WINNER
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show:
All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
Friends– WINNER
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office
Choice Summer TV Show:
Cobra Kai
Nailed It!
So You Think You Can Dance
Stranger Things– WINNER
The Bold Type
Younger
Choice Summer TV Actor:
Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things
Diego Tinoco, On My Block
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things
Luka Sabbat, grown-ish
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Choice Drama TV Show:
Good Trouble
Marvel’s Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Riverdale– WINNER
Star
The Resident
Choice Drama TV Actor:
Adam Huber, Dynasty
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale– WINNER
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
K.J. Apa, Riverdale
Oliver Stark, 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress:
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale– WINNER
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny, Star
Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show:
Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters– WINNER
Supernatural
The 100
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor:
Aubrey Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Bob Morley, The 100
Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters
Jared Padalecki, Supernatural– WINNER
Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress:
Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies
Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters– WINNER
Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melonie Diaz, Charmed
Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Choice Action TV Show:
Arrow
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver– WINNER
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor:
Ben McKenzie, Gotham
Brandon Routh, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites, Titans
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Lucas Till, MacGyver
Stephen Amell, Arrow– WINNER
Choice Action TV Actress:
Candice Patton, The Flash
Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
Gabrielle Union, L.A.’s Finest– WINNER
Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show:
black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Big Bang Theory– WINNER
Choice Comedy TV Actor:
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time
Choice Comedy TV Actress:
Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev, Fam– WINNER
Sarah Hyland, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, black-ish
Choice Summer TV Actress:
Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Hilary Duff, Younger
Jessica Marie Garcia, On My Block
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things– WINNER
Rose McIver, iZombie
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
Choice Ship:
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale– WINNER
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
Music:
Choice Male Artist:
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes– WINNER
Choice Female Artist:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish– WINNER
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group:
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! at the Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We– WINNER
Choice Country Artist:
Brett Young
Dan + Shay– WINNER
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett
Choice Latin Artist:
Bad Bunny
Becky G.
CNCO– WINNER
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist:
Cardi B– WINNER
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Choice Rock Artist:
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco– WINNER
twenty one pilots
Choice Song: Female Artist:
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations”– WINNER
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco), “Me!”
Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”
Halsey, “Nightmare”
Choice Song: Male Artist:
Khalid, “Better”
Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us”– WINNER
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Choice Song: Group:
Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
BLACKPINK, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”– WINNER
5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”
Panic! at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”
Choice Pop Song:
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco), “Me!”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ava Max, “Sweet But Psycho”
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”– WINNER
Choice Country Song:
Maren Morris, “Girl”
Kane Brown, “Good as You”
Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”
Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”
“Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”– WINNER
Choice Electronic/Dance Song:
Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”– WINNER
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”
Choice Latin Song:
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”
ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”
Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”
CNCO, “Pretend”– WINNER
Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song:
Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”– WINNER
Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Khalid, “Talk”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Choice Rock Song:
AJR, “100 Bad Days”
Panic! at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”– WINNER
Bastille, “Joy”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Cage The Elephant, “Ready To Let Go”
lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”
Choice Breakout Artist:
Billie Eilish– WINNER
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Choice International Artist:
BLACKPINK
BTS– WINNER
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
Choice Collaboration:
BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv”– WINNER
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What a Time”
Choice Summer Song:
“Cool,” Jonas Brothers
“Easier,” 5 Seconds of Summer
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello– WINNER
“Summer Days,” Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Female Artist:
Ava Max
Halsey– WINNER
Julia Michaels
Katy Perry
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Male Artist:
Daddy Yankee
Shawn Mendes– WINNER
Lil Nas X
Drake
DJ Khaled
Khalid
Choice Summer Group:
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Panic! at the Disco
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We
Choice Summer Tour:
Ariana Grande, Sweetener World Tour
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep World Tour
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)
BTS, BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour– WINNER
Jennifer Lopez, It’s My Party Tour
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes: The Tour
Choice Song From a Movie:
“A Whole New World (End Title)” (from Aladdin), Zayn & Zhavia Ward– WINNER
“Broken & Beautiful” (from UglyDolls), Kelly Clarkson
“Carry On” (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Kygo & Rita Ora
“Don’t Give Up on Me” (from Five Feet Apart), Andy Grammer
“Shallow” (from A Star Is Born), Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
“Sunflower” (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Post Malone & Swae Lee
Digital and Beyond:
Choice Female Web Star:
Emma Chamberlain– WINNER
Eva Gutowski
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Maddie Ziegler
Madison Beer
Choice Male Web Star:
Brent Rivera
David Dobrik– WINNER
The Dolan Twins
Guava Juice
MrBeast
Ryan Higa
Choice Comedy Web Star:
CalebCity
Colleen Ballinger
The Dolan Twins– WINNER
Gabbie Hanna
Lele Pons
Liza Koshy
Choice Social Star:
Chrissy Teigen
Dwayne The Rock Johnson
Kylie Jenner
Noah Centineo– WINNER
Taylor Swift
Will Smith
Choice Music Web Star:
Annie LeBlanc– WINNER
Asher Angel
Chloe x Halle
Hayden Summerall
Johnny Orlando
Loren Gray
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star:
Bethany Mota
Hannah Meloche– WINNER
James Charles
Mackenzie Ziegler
Nikkie de Jager NikkieTutorials
Summer Mckeen
Choice Gamer:
DanTDM
jacksepticeye
Ninja
PewDiePie–WINNER
Ryan Ohmwrecker
SSSniperWolf
Choice YouTuber:
David Dobrik
Erika Costell
Kian and Jc
The Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
Sam and Colby– WINNER
Choice Fandom:
#Arianators
#Blinks
#BTSARMY– WINNER
#CNCOwners
#Selenators
#Swifties
Choice Comedian:
Ellen DeGeneres
Ethan & Grayson Dolan– WINNER
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish
Choice Male Athlete:
AJ Styles
James Harden
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry– WINNER
Tiger Woods
Choice Female Athlete:
Katelyn Ohashi
Serena Williams– WINNER
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
The Bella Twins
Tobin Heath
Teen Choice Awards 2019: Monsta X Performs, BTS Wins Big & More [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com