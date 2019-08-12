Teen Choice Awards 2019: Monsta X Performs, BTS Wins Big & More [VIDEO]

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards aired last night on Fox and not only did BTS take home a few trophies, the #BTSArmy did as well! The K-Pop group took home the award for Best International Act as well as Best Tour and Best Collaboration for “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey. The Army took home the award for Choice Fandom and were more than happy with the honor!

ARMYs we won the Best Fandom category in Teen Choice congrats armylegends and thanks a lot to everyone who voted!! 💜@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/6jLxsK1dbI — ❄️🐻 (@bangtansaek) August 12, 2019

Congratulations to @BTS_twt & ARMY for winning: 🏆 Choice International Artist

🏆 Choice Collaboration – BWL

🏆 Choice Summer Tour – LYSY

🏆 Choice Fandom At #TeenChoice Awards 2019! — worldwideBTS 🌎 (@btsanalytics) August 12, 2019

BTS won Choice International Artist for 3 consecutive years, Choice Fandom for 2 consecutive years and won their first Choice Summer Tour, Choice Collaboration today at the Teen Choice Awards. WE ARE SO PROUD!! WE LOVE YOU 💜@BTS_twt 🎉#TeenChoiceAwards #BTSxTeenChoice — bts voting metric (@btsvotingmetric) August 12, 2019

Elsewhere on the night, Avengers: Endgame took home a bevy of awards, Taylor Swift was awarded the first-ever Icon Award and Monsta X stole the show with a buzzworthy performance you have to see! They even managed to pull it off with six members as opposed to their usual seven as member Kihyun had to rest after suffering a fractured rib.

ACCESS featured Monsta X on their 7 Unforgettable Moments From The 2019 Teen Choice Awards! 😍

YT link: https://t.co/AJZt0nrAZ5 pic.twitter.com/yYfQFxs6lF — Lia K. (@tomyloveshownu) August 12, 2019

See the full list of winners below!

Film:

Choice Action Movie:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Endgame– WINNER

Bumblebee

Captain Marvel

Men in Black: International

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Choice Action Movie Actor:

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International

John Cena, Bumblebee

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame– WINNER

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Choice Action Movie Actress:

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame– WINNER

Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Endgame

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie:

Aladdin– WINNER

Aquaman

Dark Phoenix

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Mary Poppins Returns

Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor:

James McAvoy, Dark Phoenix

Jason Momoa, Aquaman

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Mena Massoud, Aladdin

Will Smith, Aladdin– WINNER

Zachary Levi, Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress:

Amber Heard, Aquaman

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Keira Knightley, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Naomi Scott, Aladdin– WINNER

Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Choice Drama Movie:

After– WINNER

Bohemian Rhapsody

Breakthrough

Five Feet Apart

The Hate U Give

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Drama Movie Actor:

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, After– WINNER

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Choice Drama Movie Actress:

Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give

Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough

Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart

Josephine Langford, After– WINNER

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Comedy Movie:

Crazy Rich Asians– WINNER

Instant Family

Isn’t It Romantic

Little

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actor:

Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians

Kevin Hart, Night School

Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic

Mark Wahlberg, Instant Family

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date– WINNER

Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Choice Comedy Movie Actress:

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Laura Marano, The Perfect Date– WINNER

Marsai Martin, Little

Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic

Tiffany Haddish, Night School

Choice Movie Villain:

Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame– WINNER

Jude Law, Captain Marvel

Mark Strong, Shazam!

Marwan Kenzari, Aladdin

Patrick Wilson, Aquaman

Choice Summer Movie:

Late Night

Murder Mystery

Spider-Man: Far From Home– WINNER

The Last Summer

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

Choice Summer Movie Actor:

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Charles Melton, The Sun Is Also a Star

Corey Fogelmanis, Ma

Himesh Patel, Yesterday

K.J. Apa, The Last Summer

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home– WINNER

Choice Summer Movie Actress:

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Maia Mitchell, The Last Summer

Mindy Kaling, Late Night

Selena Gomez, The Dead Don’t Die

Yara Shahidi, The Sun Is Also a Star

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home– WINNER

Television:

Choice TV Villain:

Adam Scott, The Good Place

Cameron Monaghan, Gotham– WINNER

Jon Cryer, Supergirl

Luke Baines, Shadowhunters

Sarah Carter, The Flash

Sea Shimooka, Arrow

Choice Reality TV Show:

America’s Got Talent– WINNER

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show:

All That

Beverly Hills, 90210

Friends– WINNER

Moesha

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Office

Choice Summer TV Show:

Cobra Kai

Nailed It!

So You Think You Can Dance

Stranger Things– WINNER

The Bold Type

Younger

Choice Summer TV Actor:

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things

Diego Tinoco, On My Block

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things

Luka Sabbat, grown-ish

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Choice Drama TV Show:

Good Trouble

Marvel’s Runaways

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Riverdale– WINNER

Star

The Resident

Choice Drama TV Actor:

Adam Huber, Dynasty

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale– WINNER

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

K.J. Apa, Riverdale

Oliver Stark, 9-1-1

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress:

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale– WINNER

Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

Ryan Destiny, Star

Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show:

Charmed

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Legacies

Shadowhunters– WINNER

Supernatural

The 100

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor:

Aubrey Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Bob Morley, The 100

Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters

Jared Padalecki, Supernatural– WINNER

Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress:

Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies

Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters– WINNER

Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Melonie Diaz, Charmed

Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Choice Action TV Show:

Arrow

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Gotham

MacGyver– WINNER

Supergirl

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor:

Ben McKenzie, Gotham

Brandon Routh, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Brenton Thwaites, Titans

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Lucas Till, MacGyver

Stephen Amell, Arrow– WINNER

Choice Action TV Actress:

Candice Patton, The Flash

Danielle Panabaker, The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow

Gabrielle Union, L.A.’s Finest– WINNER

Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show:

black-ish

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

The Big Bang Theory– WINNER

Choice Comedy TV Actor:

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers

Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time

Choice Comedy TV Actress:

Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

Nina Dobrev, Fam– WINNER

Sarah Hyland, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, black-ish

Choice Summer TV Actress:

Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Hilary Duff, Younger

Jessica Marie Garcia, On My Block

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things– WINNER

Rose McIver, iZombie

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

Choice Ship:

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale– WINNER

Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

Music:

Choice Male Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes– WINNER

Choice Female Artist:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish– WINNER

Cardi B

Halsey

Lauren Jauregui

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group:

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Panic! at the Disco

PRETTYMUCH

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We– WINNER

Choice Country Artist:

Brett Young

Dan + Shay– WINNER

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Thomas Rhett

Choice Latin Artist:

Bad Bunny

Becky G.

CNCO– WINNER

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist:

Cardi B– WINNER

Drake

Nicki Minaj

Normani

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Choice Rock Artist:

AJR

Cage the Elephant

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! at the Disco– WINNER

twenty one pilots

Choice Song: Female Artist:

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations”– WINNER

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco), “Me!”

Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”

Halsey, “Nightmare”

Choice Song: Male Artist:

Khalid, “Better”

Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”

Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us”– WINNER

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Choice Song: Group:

Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”

BLACKPINK, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”– WINNER

5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”

Panic! at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”

Choice Pop Song:

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco), “Me!”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Ava Max, “Sweet But Psycho”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”– WINNER

Choice Country Song:

Maren Morris, “Girl”

Kane Brown, “Good as You”

Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”

“Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”– WINNER

Choice Electronic/Dance Song:

Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”

Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”– WINNER

Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”

Choice Latin Song:

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”

ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”

Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”

Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”

CNCO, “Pretend”– WINNER

Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song:

Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”– WINNER

Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Khalid, “Talk”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Choice Rock Song:

AJR, “100 Bad Days”

Panic! at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”– WINNER

Bastille, “Joy”

Imagine Dragons, “Natural”

Cage The Elephant, “Ready To Let Go”

lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”

Choice Breakout Artist:

Billie Eilish– WINNER

HRVY

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Choice International Artist:

BLACKPINK

BTS– WINNER

CNCO

EXO

Little Mix

NCT 127

Choice Collaboration:

BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv”– WINNER

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What a Time”

Choice Summer Song:

“Cool,” Jonas Brothers

“Easier,” 5 Seconds of Summer

“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello– WINNER

“Summer Days,” Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Female Artist:

Ava Max

Halsey– WINNER

Julia Michaels

Katy Perry

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Male Artist:

Daddy Yankee

Shawn Mendes– WINNER

Lil Nas X

Drake

DJ Khaled

Khalid

Choice Summer Group:

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Panic! at the Disco

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Summer Tour:

Ariana Grande, Sweetener World Tour

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep World Tour

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)

BTS, BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour– WINNER

Jennifer Lopez, It’s My Party Tour

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes: The Tour

Choice Song From a Movie:

“A Whole New World (End Title)” (from Aladdin), Zayn & Zhavia Ward– WINNER

“Broken & Beautiful” (from UglyDolls), Kelly Clarkson

“Carry On” (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Kygo & Rita Ora

“Don’t Give Up on Me” (from Five Feet Apart), Andy Grammer

“Shallow” (from A Star Is Born), Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

“Sunflower” (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Post Malone & Swae Lee

Digital and Beyond:

Choice Female Web Star:

Emma Chamberlain– WINNER

Eva Gutowski

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Maddie Ziegler

Madison Beer

Choice Male Web Star:

Brent Rivera

David Dobrik– WINNER

The Dolan Twins

Guava Juice

MrBeast

Ryan Higa

Choice Comedy Web Star:

CalebCity

Colleen Ballinger

The Dolan Twins– WINNER

Gabbie Hanna

Lele Pons

Liza Koshy

Choice Social Star:

Chrissy Teigen

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Kylie Jenner

Noah Centineo– WINNER

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

Choice Music Web Star:

Annie LeBlanc– WINNER

Asher Angel

Chloe x Halle

Hayden Summerall

Johnny Orlando

Loren Gray

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star:

Bethany Mota

Hannah Meloche– WINNER

James Charles

Mackenzie Ziegler

Nikkie de Jager NikkieTutorials

Summer Mckeen

Choice Gamer:

DanTDM

jacksepticeye

Ninja

PewDiePie–WINNER

Ryan Ohmwrecker

SSSniperWolf

Choice YouTuber:

David Dobrik

Erika Costell

Kian and Jc

The Merrell Twins

Niki and Gabi

Sam and Colby– WINNER

Choice Fandom:

#Arianators

#Blinks

#BTSARMY– WINNER

#CNCOwners

#Selenators

#Swifties

Choice Comedian:

Ellen DeGeneres

Ethan & Grayson Dolan– WINNER

James Corden

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

Tiffany Haddish

Choice Male Athlete:

AJ Styles

James Harden

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry– WINNER

Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete:

Katelyn Ohashi

Serena Williams– WINNER

Simone Biles

Sky Brown

The Bella Twins

Tobin Heath

Teen Choice Awards 2019: Monsta X Performs, BTS Wins Big & More [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

