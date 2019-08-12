Joe's Need To Know News
Joe's Need To Know News 08/12/19

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found hanged in his New York City prison cell on Saturday morning. An autopsy conducted by the New York City Medical Examiner was taking place Sunday following his death. A source has claimed guards at the jail did not follow procedure and check inmates every 30 minutes overnight. Epstein’s cellmate had been transferred out so he had been left alone, without proper monitoring.

A black man was going to buy a home in Michigan until he found an application to the KKK in the bedroom. The Army vet and his wife were ready to make an offer for the house which was being sold by a cop.  He first became suspicious when he saw Confederate flags but then he found the application to the Ku Klux Klan in a bedroom. The man posted on Facebook “I feel sick to my stomach knowing that I walk to the home of one of the most racist people in Muskegon hiding behind his uniform and possibly harassing people of color and different nationalities.” The police department is now opening an internal investigation into the cop. 

 An Oven Door That Sounds Like Usher’s “Yeah!”

A city crew in Huntington, West Virginia was sent out to cut down an old tree, but they messed up and it landed on an empty parked car. A local news station did a story with a bystander named Billy Tatum and its’s gone viral  

