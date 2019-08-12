Monday Motivation – 8/12/19

Attempting to kick off the start of your week with some motivating stories to get you ready to SLAY this week!
Joe talked about an elderly woman who received help from an unexpected stranger. click here
Liv shared the story of Simone Biles this past weekend at the world gymnastics competition. The first day she tried a NEVER DONE BEFORE trick during her floor routine, and missed it. She came back the next day and could have easily traded out the risky trick for one she knows she can land, but she didn’t. She tried it again, and she broke history landing the never before seen move:
Porkchop shared a story about a New Jersey man who was about to lose his house, but his neighbors all came together to help him & save his house. click here