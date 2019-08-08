Joe’s Need To Know News 08/08/19

Sen. Bernie Sanders says if he’s elected president he will reveal the government’s info on UFOs. Sanders told Joe Rogan on his podcast that his wife would “demand” he tell people about UFOs saying she has an interest on the topic. He then pledged if elected president, he would disclose the government’s information about aliens and UFOs.

A Virginia man died after switching to low-cost insulin because he wanted to save money for his wedding. The man had Type 1 diabetes and wasn’t able to afford the brand of insulin he needed that cost $1,200 a month. He decided to settle for an over-the-counter brand from Walmart that cost $25 a month. A few hours after taking the off-brand dose, the man fell into a coma with blood sugars 17 times higher than normal and suffered several strokes. The couple was supposed to get married in October.

The LAPD is now investigating YouTuber Brooke Houtes after she posted a video to her channel of her abusing her dog. In the video, which was created as an animal prank video, Brooke can be seen beating, shoving and spitting on her Doberman name Sphinx. She released a statement saying, “I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape, or form. Anyone who has witnessed or heard true animal abuse will be able to clearly see that. My dog, in no way, shape, or form was hurt by any action that I displayed in this video.” She also says that hiring a trainer for the dog is too expensive.

SHOCKING! YouTuber @brookehouts uploads a unedited wrong video file to her channel! The Unedited version shows her ABUSING HER DOG! pic.twitter.com/3dKE3DvQVL — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 7, 2019

A five year old boy in Orlando called 911, asking if he could get a pizza because he was hungry. After dispatchers told him that 911 should not be used for this, officers were sent to his home to do a welfare check. They spoke to the boy, who was fine, then gave him a pizza they picked up on the way.

NFL Preseason tonight: Colts @ Bills and Texans @ Packers

Today is International Cat Day

