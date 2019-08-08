Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taylor Swift Performing At MTV VMAs

iHeartRadio Wango Tango 2019

Source: WENN/Mega / WENN

Taylor Swift is hitting the VMAs stage!

MTV announced on Wednesday that Swift is expected to perform at the show on August 26th. The big deal? It’s her first performance on the VMAs stage in four years after her surprising collaboration with Nicki Minaj in 2015.

Related: Amanda Seyfried Performs Taylor Swift’s ‘Mean’ w/ a ‘Mean Girls’ Twist

Plus, it will be the first major television performance for Swift after the release of her seventh studio effort Lover, which is due out on August 23rd. Now, we have no clue what she will perform but it’s been teased as a “world premiere performance” according to MTV. We’ve previously gotten three singles from her upcoming album including “Me!” with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, “You Need To Calm Down” and “The Archer.”

Related: Get A Peek At “Cats” Starring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson & More

Swift is coming into the night with 10 nominations, tied with Ariana Grande for the most noms of the night. She’s up for Video of the Year (“You Need to Calm Down”), Song of the Year (“You Need to Calm Down”), Best Collaboration (“Me!”), Best Pop Video (“You Need to Calm Down”), Video for Good (“You Need to Calm Down”), Best Direction (“You Need to Calm Down”), Best Visual Effects (“Me!”), Best Editing (“You Need to Calm Down”), Best Art Direction (“You Need to Calm Down”) and Best Cinematography (“Me!”).

Best Photos Of Taylor Swift At Lucas Oil Stadium!
Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos
19 photos

Taylor Swift Performing At MTV VMAs was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close