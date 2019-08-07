'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

‘Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology’ Costume Institute Gala

Photo by 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

Joe and The Radio Now Morning Show
HomeJoe And The Radio Now Morning ShowThe Garbage

Bella Hadid & The Weekend Broke Up…Again

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The most least surprising celeb news of the day, but equally important, Bella Hadid & The Weekend are broken up!

The two started dating when they met in 2015 and they have broken up I think 4 times now? So it’s honestly not the most surprising thing in the world. The Weekend is apparently putting a lot of time & energy into his music right now and not been putting anytime into his relationship with Bella. Another source is saying that things have been rocky for awhile they’ve actually been split for about a month now. Who knows when they actually split, the only thing that matter sis that they are.

I don’t want to be super judgey about……BUT isn’t it interesting that Bella Hadid & The Weekend’s relationship has been extremely hot and cold for 4 years now. They break up and get back together like they’re a high school band. The EXACT same way that Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik are in their relationship. (btw they’re broken up right now too….who knows for how long). Just an interesting observation in my opinion.

bella hadid , Break Up , celebrity couples , gigi hadid , morningshow , radionow , split , The Garbage , the weekend , zayn malik

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close