Joe's Need To Know News
HomeJoe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News 08/07/19

Lawyers are warning that the Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse scandal could be bigger than the Catholic Church’s. lawyers said they’ve identified 350 previously unknown scoutmasters and volunteers who allegedly preyed on boys and whose names were not known to law enforcement or in the BSA’s internal database. The lawyers say we know that when a pedophile abuses a victim, it’s not just one so each of the 350 abusers have dozens of other victims who have not come forward.

An 11-year-old kid in El Paso, Texas has started the El Paso Challenge where he’s challenging everyone in El Paso to do 22 good deeds for each other in honor of the 22 victims who were murdered at Walmart.

Disney is going to bundle it’s Disney+ streaming service with Hulu (ads) and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99 a month. That’s a $5 savings compared to if you bought them all separately. 

If someone says to you, “I’ve got good news and bad news” which do you want to hear first? According to a new survey, 57% of people want the bad news first, only 29% want the good news first

A longhorn steer on it’s way through downtown Colorado Springs for a cattle drive event got loose and ran into a building before finally being lassoed by cowboys on horses. 

Two Bellowing Frogs Square off and Fight

Let’s Connect: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | 

joe , joepesh , joesneedtoknownews , Pesh , podcast , radionow

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close