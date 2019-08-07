Joe’s Need To Know News 08/07/19

Lawyers are warning that the Boy Scouts of America sexual abuse scandal could be bigger than the Catholic Church’s. lawyers said they’ve identified 350 previously unknown scoutmasters and volunteers who allegedly preyed on boys and whose names were not known to law enforcement or in the BSA’s internal database. The lawyers say we know that when a pedophile abuses a victim, it’s not just one so each of the 350 abusers have dozens of other victims who have not come forward.
An 11-year-old kid in El Paso, Texas has started the El Paso Challenge where he’s challenging everyone in El Paso to do 22 good deeds for each other in honor of the 22 victims who were murdered at Walmart.
Disney is going to bundle it’s Disney+ streaming service with Hulu (ads) and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99 a month. That’s a $5 savings compared to if you bought them all separately.
If someone says to you, “I’ve got good news and bad news” which do you want to hear first? According to a new survey, 57% of people want the bad news first, only 29% want the good news first
A longhorn steer on it’s way through downtown Colorado Springs for a cattle drive event got loose and ran into a building before finally being lassoed by cowboys on horses.
Two Bellowing Frogs Square off and Fight
