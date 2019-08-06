Joe’s Need To Know News 08/06/19

The number of people killed in the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas over the weekend is now up to 22. Two more people died yesterday after being admitted to the hospital with injuries from Saturday’s shooting. an elderly woman died overnight and a second patient died in the morning.

An 11 year old boy from Summerville, S.C., was fishing at a lake near his family home when he hooked a bass. While he was reeling it in, the hook came loose and flew back at his face. The hook was stuck in his eye and cheek. Instead of panicking, the boy rode his bike home and got his dad to take him to the emergency room. When they got to the ER, they said, ‘We are going to give you pain medicine,’ and he said, ‘No thanks, just get it out.’ The hook didn’t cut the boys eye, just left him with cuts through his eyelid and his cheek. The boy immediately went back to fishing, but wore sunglasses.

A Florida couple says their toilet exploded on Sunday morning. The woman said she, her husband and her three dogs were laying in bed in their home, listening to the rain and thunder, when they were blown out of bed. “They got out of bed and the toilet was laying on the floor.” The lightning struck near the home’s septic tank. That combined with the methane gas in poop caused the bomb-like effect that traveled through the pipes, exploding the toilet in their master bathroom.

Krispy Kreme has released two new Reese’s Peanut Butter-filled doughnuts. The doughnuts come in two options, the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut and Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut.The doughnuts will be sold individually or by the dozen. The Reese’s-filled doughnuts were released yesterday and will be available for a limited-time.

