Joe's Need To Know News
HomeJoe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News 08/06/19

The number of people killed in the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas over the weekend is now up to 22. Two more people died yesterday after being admitted to the hospital with injuries from Saturday’s shooting. an elderly woman died overnight and a second patient died in the morning. 

An 11 year old boy from Summerville, S.C., was fishing at a lake near his family home when he hooked a bass. While he was reeling it in, the hook came loose and flew back at his face. The hook was stuck in his eye and cheek. Instead of panicking, the boy rode his bike home and got his dad to take him to the emergency room. When they got to the ER, they said, ‘We are going to give you pain medicine,’ and he said, ‘No thanks, just get it out.’ The hook didn’t cut the boys eye, just left him with cuts through his eyelid and his cheek. The boy immediately went back to fishing, but wore sunglasses. 

A Florida couple says their toilet exploded on Sunday morning. The woman said she, her husband and her three dogs were laying in bed in their home, listening to the rain and thunder, when they were blown out of bed.  “They got out of bed and the toilet was laying on the floor.” The lightning struck near the home’s septic tank. That combined with the methane gas in poop caused the bomb-like effect that traveled through the pipes, exploding the toilet in their master bathroom. 

Krispy Kreme has released two new Reese’s Peanut Butter-filled doughnuts. The doughnuts come in two options, the Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut and Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut.The doughnuts will be sold individually or by the dozen. The Reese’s-filled doughnuts were released yesterday and will be available for a limited-time.

Let’s Connect: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | 

Average Joe , explode , fishing , Hook , joe , joepesh , joesneedtoknownews , krispy kreme , news , Pesh , reeses , toilet

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close