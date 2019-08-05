Joe’s Need To Know News 08/05/19

On Saturday morning, there was a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The attack killed 20 people, and injured 26 more. A 21-year-old male was responsible. He was apprehended shortly afterward and arrested. The FBI is investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime but no charges have been filed. The suspect published a white nationalist manifesto online before the attack, with anti-immigration statements.

Late Saturday night at 1:05 A.M., there was another mass shooting outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and at least 27 others were injured. The 24-year-old male shooter was killed by police within a minute of the first shots being fired.

Astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson Tweeted”In the past 48 hours, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings. On average, across any 48 hours, we also lose “500 to medical errors, 300 to the flu, 250 to suicide, 200 to car accidents, 40 to homicide via a handgun. Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data.”

Netflix introduced a ‘co-watching’ contract for couples who binge-watch television shows together. In the contract, the two parties must agree to not fall asleep while watching. Also, when binge-watching a show, both parties can’t view episode without the other person present to also watch.Oh, and if you come across a spoiler, you won’t share it with the other person.

A couple of weeks ago Nathan Patterson was just your typical baseball fan at a Colorado Rockies game. During his time at Coors Field he decided to test his luck and have some fun at the fan speed pitch radar booth. What he didn’t expect was his life to change forever from those few moments of fun. Patterson managed to hit 96 mph a couple of times and it’s a good thing whoever he was with decided to record his pitches because it landed him a Major League deal.

Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge…he hit 96 mph 😳 @MLB Let’s get him signed! pic.twitter.com/g0fKrvUxzt — Christian Patterson (@cpatterson_7) July 15, 2019

