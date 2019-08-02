Did Lena Dunham Sexual Assault Brad Pitt

People are FREAKING OUT over this picture that is going crazyyyyy viral.

So at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere Lena Dunham was fan girling over Brad Pitt & decided to go over to him and say hi. And that’s when it happened. That’s when Brad Pitt (barely paying attention to her) went in to give her a side hug, and Lena Dunham went for his mouth. I don’t know if her game plan was to give him an actual real kiss, to just give him a kiss on the cheek and slipped, or what. All I can tell you is that the picture is awkward as hell & it looks like she is actually making contact with the side of his lips.

People are now saying that this is sexual assault, other’s said it just looks like a funny mishap. You can decide for yourself below.

We discussed it on the show, you can listen below:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: