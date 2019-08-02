Joe’s Need To Know News 08/02/19

Joe's Need To Know News
A 7 year old boy in India currently has 21 teeth, but he used to have 526! When the boy got treatment for pain and swelling in his lower right jaw, an x-ray showed a teeth-filled sac, which is like a balloon with small pieces inside.  After 4 hours of surgery the 7-ounce sac of teeth was removed. The unusual condition could have a genetic cause or from environmental factors.

If you don’t have access to a pool, but you really want to go swimming, there’s a new service called Swimply. It’s an Airbnb-like service that lets property owners rent out their pools by the hour to people. pools range from $25 to $150 an hour. more luxurious options include hot tubs and saltwater pools. Some homeowners even offer backyard amenities like grills and fire pits. Swimply operates in 20 states across the U.S., including Indiana and Texas. 

The most stolen new cars in the US is a Dodge Charger with a HEMI engine. Several pickups make the list including the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. Electric vehicles are among the least stolen but the four-door BMW 3-series sedan is the car least likely to be stolen. 

Millennial’s Are Going Into Debt Just to Attend Music Festivals. 45% of all Americans said they’ve been to a concert in the past year. 1 in 4 are still paying for it. 80% also bought food there 46% got a hotel. 39% bought merchandise 26% bought plane tickets just to get there and 21% sprung for VIP passes. 

National Mustard Day is tomorrow. French’s created a mustard ice cream for the holiday, which they’ll serve tomorrow in New York City and L.A. And now Oscar Mayer has fired back with their OWN mustard ice cream. They’re going to be selling ice cream sandwiches made with “A hot dog-infused ice cream with real bits of candied hot dogs, served alongside spicy mustard ice cream.” And the “buns” are made out of cookies. The “Ice Dog Sandwiches” are coming out later this month. 

Today Is International Beer Day

