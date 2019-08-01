Joe's Need To Know News Logo

Joe and The Radio Now Morning Show
Joe's Need To Know News – 8/1/19

  • A newlywed from Iowa says her husband drowned in Florida during their honeymoon.
  • There are at least six security flaws in Apple's iOS software that could allow a hacker to take control of your iPhone.
  • 33% of Americans say they'd rather take a solo trip with just them and their phone than take a trip with another person.
  • Crying Over Your Break-Up Can Help You Lose Weight.
  • 107-Year Old Woman's Secret To Long Life.

