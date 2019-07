Fans were both confused and disappointed when Cardi B’s show was cancelled just 30 minutes prior to starting tonight. An official statement was released by the show’s promoter, that the show was postponed until September 11th because of security reasons.

STATEMENT FROM TONIGHT’S PROMOTER MAMMOTH LIVE: “Due to a security threat and safety concerns at this evening’s show, management has advised that this show be postponed. These threats are currently under investigation.” pic.twitter.com/PZopS6W8rd — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) July 31, 2019

Here is Cardi’s response:

Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first. pic.twitter.com/4glELemzYY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 31, 2019

Tickets from tonight will be honored at the show in September and refunds will be offered if you are unable to attend.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: