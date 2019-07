Joe, Liv, Porkchop, and Dustin spent an afternoon visiting the MISTery Park at the Indianapolis Zoo. After walking through a replica of a cloud forest, the crew had the chance to meet two sloths named Harvey and Quinto.

Joe had a lot of questions about sloths and their habitats that educator and interpreter Kalya and lead sloth trainer Jessie happily answered. Check out the video to see some sloth cuteness and learn a bit about the new exhibit.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: