Joe and The Radio Now Morning Show
Joe’s Need To Know News – 7/30/19

  • Capital One said personal information including names, addresses, phone numbers and credit scores of about 100 million individuals in the U.S. were obtained by a hacker, click here
  • Officials found a missile launcher in a man’s luggage at the airport in Baltimore, click here
  • An Amazon delivery driver in Texas was arrested for stealing a dog from the front yard of a home, click here
  • It’s National Cheesecake Day, click here
  • Producers and executives at Netflix in a recent interview shared they hated the term “binge-watch”, click here

