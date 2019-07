Lizzo recently performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series and it is a MUST WATCH! I’m convinced Lizzo could sing OOOOOO’s and AAAAAHHHHH’s for an entire hour and I’d be entertained. Check out her performances of “Cuz I Love You,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Juice” below.

WARNING: Language

